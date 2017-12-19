Police: 5-year-old injures hand when gun discharges in South Chicago

Chicago police said a 5-year-old boy injured his hand when a gun discharged Tuesday evening.The boy was hurt at about 6:20 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Coles, police said.Paramedics initially responded to a call about a gunshot wound, before it was determined the boy had not actually been shot, police said. Instead, the boy's hand was injured when the gun he was holding discharged.He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.How the boy got ahold of the gun and the nature of his injuries were not immediately known.Area South detectives are investigating.