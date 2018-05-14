Police: 7-year-old boy grazed by bullet in West Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 7-year-old boy suffered a bullet graze wound to his right eye Monday afternoon.

Police said the boy was sitting in a car in the 11800-block of South Morgan Street in the city's West Pullman neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. Police said the boy then realized the back windshield of the car had been shot out.

The boy was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition. He was then moved to Comer's Children's Hospital for further treatment.

No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.
