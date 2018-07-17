Police have arrested a man in the 1988 slaying of an 8-year-old Indiana girl.Authorities say John Miller of Grabill agreed to speak with police Sunday in Fort Wayne and made incriminating statements about abducting, assaulting and killing April Tinsley. An affidavit released by the Allen County prosecutor says investigators have DNA evidence linking Miller to the girl.A recent search of Miller's trash helped police make a DNA match. It wasn't immediately known if Miller has a lawyer who could comment on the arrest.April's body was found in a ditch, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from her Fort Wayne neighborhood, three days after she disappeared in April 1988.April's family left Fort Wayne in 1991 but returned five years ago.Many of the law enforcement agencies involved in chasing the cold case gathered in Fort Wayne Tuesday to thank one another. And every one of them thanked the media.Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux gave "a shout out" to, but did not name, the detective "who started this case many, many years ago.""Congratulations to you, sir. And may your sleepless nights end," he said."From the Indiana State Police to the family of April Tinsley, we hope and we pray that this brings you some measure of closure and some measure of peace that you've been seeking for the last three decades," said Sgt. Ron Galaviz, Indiana State Police. "I know somewhere up there there's a little girl dancing with her angels. She's celebrating. So when you get on your knees tonight and you talk to her in your dreams and prayers tell her - they did it. They did it, and we got him.""It's almost impossible for me to express the gratitude that this community has for all of the law enforcement and other agencies involved in this investigation," said Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards. "There has not been a day, a month or a year that has gone by without someone in this room working on this case."Richards said formal charges would be filed Thursday at Miller's next court hearing."This case has haunted this community for 30 years, and I believe you have given us some closure," she said."Thirty years this family has waited for answers. And on Sunday, we were able to give them some of those answers. Hopefully now they can start to have some closure," said Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed.