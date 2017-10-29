Police: Armed robber stole cash, cigarettes from Lincoln Park businesses

Chicago police have released surveillance images of a suspect in two armed robberies in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.The robberies occurred in the 2500-block of North Clark Street at about 5:06 a.m. on Oct. 21 and the 2600-block of North Lincoln Avenue at about 5:05 a.m. on Saturday, police said.Police said the suspect entered the businesses and displayed a handgun. The robber then stole money from the register and stole cigarettes, police said.The suspect is described by police as a black man, 28-39 years old, 5'4" to 5'9", 180 to 210 pounds and with a black beard. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, black jacket with white writing on the front and back and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.