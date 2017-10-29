Police: Armed robber stole cash, cigarettes from Lincoln Park businesses

Surveillance images of a suspect in robberies at businesses in Lincoln Park. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance images of a suspect in two armed robberies in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The robberies occurred in the 2500-block of North Clark Street at about 5:06 a.m. on Oct. 21 and the 2600-block of North Lincoln Avenue at about 5:05 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

Police said the suspect entered the businesses and displayed a handgun. The robber then stole money from the register and stole cigarettes, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a black man, 28-39 years old, 5'4" to 5'9", 180 to 210 pounds and with a black beard. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, black jacket with white writing on the front and back and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberychicago crimearmed robberyLincoln ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Boy, 3, shot in back in Washington Park
Man fatally shot at Lake Forest house party
A's catcher who knelt during national anthem arrested on gun charge
1 killed, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man arrested for having mannequin heads filled with meth
Puerto Rico gov seeks to cancel $300M Whitefish contract
Man, 65, shot in face in Elmhurst road rage incident, police say
West Virginia inmate who escaped in disguise captured in Texas
Show More
Chicago's new Apple store dimming lights due to bird deaths
Woman, 21, killed in Portage Park shooting, police say
Woman fatally shot outside Jewel in Plainfield by ex-husband who then killed himself
Devilishly delicious treats for Halloween
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos