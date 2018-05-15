Police: Armed robbers forced women to drive to ATMs, withdraw money on NW Side

Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robbers targeting women and forcing them to drive to ATMs and withdraw money.Police said the armed robbers approached the victims while there were in their vehicles, produced a handgun and entered the vehicle. The armed robbers then forced the victims to drive to multiple ATMs and withdraw money.After withdrawing money from the ATMs, the victims were ordered to drive to a different location, where the armed robbers then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.The robberies took place in the 3200-block of North Pulaski Road at about 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday and in the 4400-block of West Diversey Avenue between 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, police said. In both robberies, the victims were brought to an ATM in the 4600-block of West Diversey Avenue.The suspects are described by police as between 30-50 years old, one with partial gray hair and the other with a pony tail and glasses.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8263.