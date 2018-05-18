Police arrest masked man carrying fake gun at mall in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

Las Vegas PD arrest man with fake gun at mall (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Las Vegas police say officers have arrested a masked man at a mall, which had been evacuated after reports of a gunman. However, police say the gun appears to be a fake.

Metro Police Deputy Chief Chris Jones says no shots were fired at the Boulevard Mall and no injuries have been reported.

Jones says the department obtained a video of a person with a long gun Thursday and conducted several searches of the mall before finding the suspect.

Authorities did not immediately release the man's identity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mallgunslas vegasu.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10 killed, 10 wounded in Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas
What we know about the Santa Fe High School shooting suspect
Reports: Boeing 737 carrying 113 crashes in Cuba
2 shot in Evanston
Dixon High School shooter charged on 3 counts
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
Englewood student charged after gun in backpack detected by x-ray machine
What we know about the victims in the Santa Fe HS shooting
Show More
Playboy model jumps off building with 7-year-old boy
Hertz customers arrested after vehicles mistakenly reported stolen
Teacher suspended after allegedly spitting in student's face, using the n-word
Polish president visits Chicago, meets with Emanuel, Rauner
More News