Police arrest mom after 9-month-old baby found in road

UTICA, N.Y. --
Police in upstate New York have arrested a woman after her 9-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway.

Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.

The video shows good Samaritans stopping their cars to attend to the crying baby. One man picks up the child.

Coromato says the child's 27-year-old mother told investigators the baby was in the back seat of the car when she left the area but "a short time later" looked back and didn't see her baby.

Police didn't identify the mom. She returned to the scene and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby was taken to a hospital.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child endangermentbabyu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Missing person found in Plainfield retention pond
Nun dies in court during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Body discovered after 4-hour barricade situation in Sauk Village
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Authorities give few clues to why Army vet gunned down women
Show More
2 injured when car crashes into Subway restaurant in Chatham
First jail-wide, in-person voting held at Cook County Jail
Girl accidentally shot by 3-year-old cousin in East Garfield Park
Driver killed in shooting in Auburn Gresham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos