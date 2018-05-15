Police: 3-month-old girl reported missing, endangered may be with mother

A 3-month-old girl who was reported missing Monday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side may be with her mother. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police sent out an alert late Monday night asking the public for help to find a mother and her baby.

Authorities called 3-month-old Royalty Wolf missing and endangered.

She was last seen in the care of her biological mother, 24-year-old Mikequera Randolph, police said.

They were last seen Monday in the 1500-block of South Avers Avenue in the city's Lawndale neighborhood. Police said Randolph is known to frequent the area of North Pulaski Road and West Ferdinand Street in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Very little information was released about the circumstances surrounding the missing baby and why she's considered seriously at risk.

Police only shared a few details. Randolph was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. Royalty was wearing pink pajamas.

Anyone who has seen them or has information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 or the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.
