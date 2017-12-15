Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Humboldt Park

A bicyclist died after being struck by a SUV that drove away from the crash Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.The bicyclist, a 46-year-old man, was struck from behind about 5:30 p.m. by a 2009 Saturn Outlook headed east in 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago Police said.Police said the SUV struck the man after pulling away from a stop sign at Augusta Boulevard and Avers Street.The man was run over and the driver of the Saturn continued east on Augusta without stopping, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not release information about the man Thursday night.The CPD Major Accident Investigations Unit was investigating.