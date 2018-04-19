CHICAGO (WLS) --The full Chicago Police Board will decide if Officer Robert Rialmo will be fired for a 2015 shooting that killed Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones after one member agreed with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability's recommendation that he be fired.
Police board member Eva-Dina Delgado rules full board will decide whether Ofc Robert Rialmo will face discipline or firing for 2015 fatal shootings of Quintonio Legrier and Bettie Jones. Supt Johnson had disagreed with COPA finding that shooting was not justified.— Eric Horng (@EricHorngABC7) April 20, 2018
COPA called the shooting unjustified and recommended Rialmo be fired. But police Superintendent Eddie Johnson disagreed with that finding and said in his own report that Rialmo followed the police use of force policy in place at the time of the 2015 shooting and should be exonerated.
Late in 2017 the police department revised that policy.
A randomly selected member of the police board reviewed review the reports and agreed with COPA in their disciplinary recommendation for Rialmo.
Now the entire Police Board will review the case and hold a hearing before deciding Rialmo's fate.
Rialmo's attorney, Joel Brodsky, released a statement following the decision:
"We are profoundly saddened that politics, concern over votes, and public opinion has again trumped the facts and the truth. COPA, made a deeply flawed decision ignoring the facts and the law. Superintendent Johnson made a brave decision focusing only on the facts, only to once again be overthrown by politics and the decision making of a single person who has no experience in use of force issues. This only proves that the entire COPA disciplinary system is deeply flawed and skewed against the police.
The case now goes to the full police board, where will be able to present expert evidence, and cross-examine witnesses, and show that beyond a doubt, Officer Rialmo was justified when he used deadly force when he was attacked with a baseball bat by Quintonio LeGrier."