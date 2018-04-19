Police board member Eva-Dina Delgado rules full board will decide whether Ofc Robert Rialmo will face discipline or firing for 2015 fatal shootings of Quintonio Legrier and Bettie Jones. Supt Johnson had disagreed with COPA finding that shooting was not justified. — Eric Horng (@EricHorngABC7) April 20, 2018

The full Chicago Police Board will decide if Officer Robert Rialmo will be fired for a 2015 shooting that killed Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones after one member agreed with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability's recommendation that he be fired.COPA called the shooting unjustified and recommended Rialmo be fired. But police Superintendent Eddie Johnson disagreed with that finding and said in his own report that Rialmo followed the police use of force policy in place at the time of the 2015 shooting and should be exonerated.Late in 2017 the police department revised that policy.A randomly selected member of the police board reviewed review the reports and agreed with COPA in their disciplinary recommendation for Rialmo.Now the entire Police Board will review the case and hold a hearing before deciding Rialmo's fate.Rialmo's attorney, Joel Brodsky, released a statement following the decision: