Police board to determine fate of officer involved in 2015 shooting Thursday

A decision is expected Thursday night on whether Officer Robert Rialmo will be fired for a 2015 shooting that killed Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended that Rialmo be fired, calling the shooting unjustified. But police Superintendent Eddie Johnson disagreed with that finding and said in his own report that Rialmo followed the police use of force policy in place at the time of the 2015 shooting and should be exonerated.Late in 2017 the police department revised that policy.A randomly selected member of the police board has until April 25 to review the reports and make a disciplinary recommendation for Rialmo.If the board member sides with Johnson, Rialmo will get to keep his job. If not, the entire Police Board will review the case and hold a hearing before deciding Rialmo's fate.If a decision is not announced Thursday night, it would then be taken up at the May 17 police board meeting.