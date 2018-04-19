Police board to determine fate of officer involved in 2015 shooting Thursday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A decision is expected Thursday night on whether Officer Robert Rialmo will be fired for a 2015 shooting that killed Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended that Rialmo be fired, calling the shooting unjustified. But police Superintendent Eddie Johnson disagreed with that finding and said in his own report that Rialmo followed the police use of force policy in place at the time of the 2015 shooting and should be exonerated.

Late in 2017 the police department revised that policy.

A randomly selected member of the police board has until April 25 to review the reports and make a disciplinary recommendation for Rialmo.

If the board member sides with Johnson, Rialmo will get to keep his job. If not, the entire Police Board will review the case and hold a hearing before deciding Rialmo's fate.

If a decision is not announced Thursday night, it would then be taken up at the May 17 police board meeting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
copapolice shootingchicago police departmentChicagoBronzevilleLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago Police Board review of LeGrier, Jones shooting now underway
Supt. Johnson defends decision in LeGrier, Jones shooting lawsuit
Top Stories
Boyfriend charged after toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom in Merrillville
Cook Co. property owners must pay up or face auction
Woman who allegedly put infant girls in suitcase identified, charges filed
Child hit by car in West Englewood
Fiancee of father of 6 stabbed to death in River North speaks out
The Bon-Ton Stores announce liquidation sales after bankruptcy approved
Dorothy Brown to challenge Emanuel in mayoral race
Racially derogatory social media posts lead to drug arrest of Harvard man
Show More
Extra training for women in trades includes dealing with sexual harassment
Suspect at large after postal worker attacked on mail route
Sen. Duckworth makes history, casts vote with baby on Senate floor
More than 12 charged in connection with drug trafficking operation
More News