Police: Body found in South Branch of Chicago River

Chicago police said a body was found in the South Branch of the Chicago River Friday afternoon.

The body was found near the 2800-block of South Damen Avenue, near where the South Branch of the river enters the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

Police said no identification has been made yet.

Marine units have been searching the Chicago River since 28-year-old Alberto Lopez fell off a boat and went missing earlier this week.

Juan Bucio, a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department and seasoned CFD marine unit diver, was critically injured Monday during the initial search for Lopez on the river's south branch. He later died.

Bucio, a 48-year-old father of two, will be laid to rest on Monday.
