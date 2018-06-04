Boy, 11, found dead with head trauma in West Pullman, police say

Chicago police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers responded to a two-story brick apartment building in the 900-block of West 119th Street at about 1 a.m. after receiving an EMS call for an unresponsive child, police said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the boy lying on the floor of an apartment with "blunt trauma to the head," police said.

Police have a large area around a two-story brick building roped off with police tape.

A source on the scene said a woman was being questioned by police and technicians were processing a car parked in front of the apartment. Police would only confirm that they are questioning three people about what happened.

Area South detectives are investigating.
