Chicago police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.Officers responded to a two-story brick apartment building in the 900-block of West 119th Street at about 1 a.m. after receiving an EMS call for an unresponsive child, police said.When officers arrived, they discovered the boy lying on the floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jechon Anderson. His death has been ruled a homicide.Crime scene technicians scoured the second-floor apartment for nearly six hours. Family members on the scene said they are still in shock, and so is neighbor Marcus Daniels."I'd trade places with him if I could, really," Daniels said. "Just to let him grow up."Investigators are looking into all possibilities, including the possibility that it could be a domestic situation.Bill Roberts works for Phalanx Family Services across the street and wishes he could have helped."It's sad. It's not just this neighborhood, man. It's every neighborhood," Roberts said.Police said they were questioning three people Monday morning. No arrests had been made and no charges have been filed.