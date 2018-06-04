Chicago police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.Officers responded to a two-story brick apartment building in the 900-block of West 119th Street at about 1 a.m. after receiving an EMS call for an unresponsive child, police said.When officers arrived, they discovered the boy lying on the floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jechon Anderson. His death has been ruled a homicide.Police had a large area around a two-story brick building roped off with police tape Monday morning.A source on the scene said a woman was being questioned by police and technicians were processing a car parked in front of the apartment. Police would only confirm that they are questioning three people about what happened.Area South detectives are investigating.