  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Gov. Rauner speaks on signing state budget...NOW

Boy, 11, found shot to death inside West Pullman home, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers responded to a two-story brick apartment building in the 900-block of West 119th Street at about 1 a.m. after receiving an EMS call for an unresponsive child, police said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the boy lying on the floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jechon Anderson. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police had a large area around a two-story brick building roped off with police tape Monday morning.

A source on the scene said a woman was being questioned by police and technicians were processing a car parked in front of the apartment. Police would only confirm that they are questioning three people about what happened.

Area South detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathdeath investigationChicagoWest Pullman
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills
Supreme Court rules in favor of Colo. baker who refused to make same-sex wedding cake
Suspect in Scottsdale, Ariz. killings found dead in hotel room
VIDEO: Woman run over at least 3 times, allegedly by ex-lover
Amber Alert: Virginia 7-month-old possibly abducted by sex offender
1 killed, 30 wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago
Woman accused of lying about rape by football players to go on trial
Pres. Trump tweets he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Show More
CFD diver Juan Bucio to be laid to rest Monday
Woman killed husband as he beat family cat: Police
Man shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive on North Side
12-year-old drowns trying to save mom in San Jacinto River
More News