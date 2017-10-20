Police: Calumet City double murder victims are mother and son

Calumet City police are investigating the double shooting of a mother and son Wednesday, Oct. 18.Police said at approximately 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, police and paramedics responded to the 500-block of State Street for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a 48-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from Chicago Heights, with apparent gunshot wounds.Both victims were taken to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.The Lake County coroner identified the first victim as Seretse Robinson-Perry and the Cook County Medical Examiners Office identified the second victim as her son Leon Perry. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds.Neither victim had any criminal history, according to police. Seretse worked for the Ford Motor Company and Leon worked for Amazon.Community Activist Andrew Holmes said Illinois State Police and Calumet City police reached out to him for help solving the case. Holmes said the shootings may be a case of mistaken identity due to the car they were driving.Police will hold a press conference to update the public on the case at 8:30 p.m.