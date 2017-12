Aurora police say a woman was struck in a parking lot by a vehicle that drove off after hitting her.The hit-and-run incident happened around 5:55 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Rush Copley Healthplex on the campus of the Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.According to the hospital, the 55-year-old woman is a Rush Copley employee and was treated and released.Aurora police are asking anyone with information to contact them.