Police: Car stolen at gunpoint during sale in New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in south suburban New Lenox are looking for three armed carjackers involved in a car sale gone bad.

Police said the carjacking happened near the intersection of Pine and Woodlawn.

The victim told a witness he was trying to sell his car and was inside the vehicle when one of the prospective buyers pulled a gun and forced him from the vehicle before taking off in the car.

The victim ran to a nearby house for help. The stolen car is a white Kia Optima with Illinois plates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingNew Lenox
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Obama to report for jury duty in Chicago Wednesday
'I'm just doing my job': Police rescue man trapped in Marengo fire
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by Metra train in Midlothian
26 teen girls found dead at sea
MMA fighter dies in cage and comes back to life
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Bolingbrook police identify hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 2
Trump repeats falsehoods about Chicago gun laws, calls city a 'disaster'
Show More
String of armed robberies reported on the South Side
Highland Park family fights to return to home damaged by nearby construction
Texas church shooting: Gunman escaped from mental health center in 2012
As Trump wrongly says Chicago has "toughest" gun laws, city homicides go unsolved
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos