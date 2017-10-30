Police: Carjackers abandon child from minivan in Oak Park before crash

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police said two teenagers are in custody for allegedly stealing a minivan from the Galewood neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, abandoning a toddler who was inside in west suburban Oak Park and then crashing the vehicle in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 6:18 p.m., a woman left her 1999 White Pontiac minivan unattended and running with a 2-year-old child inside while she stopped at a Galewood pizza place and ran inside to pick up a delivery order.

While she was inside the restaurant, police said two teenagers in the vehicle and drove off.

Police said they abandoned the little boy about a half a mile away, leaving him in the cold on the porch of an Oak Park home. They banged on the door and drove off. The family inside opened the door to find the child standing there, alone.

"I sort of picked him up, juggling him, telling him it was going to be okay. He clearly wanted to go back to his parents," said the woman who found him.

Police said the toddler was not injured.

As police reunited the toddler with his parents, investigators said the teenagers crashed the minivan at Jackson and Central in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago. Police took them into custody at the scene.

Details on the circumstances of the crash were unknown.

Charges were pending Monday night as Area North detectives investigated the incident.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car theftstolen cartoddlerchicago crimeChicagoGalewoodOak ParkAustin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Elgin police: Body parts found in lagoon may be linked to missing woman case
Amundsen HS cheerleader 'accidentally' shot to death; 2 charged
Surrogate mother gives birth to 2 babies, discovers 1 is hers
Man in custody after robbery, shooting inside steakhouse near Mag Mile
Defense concedes coach kidnapped, raped, killed 10-year-old girl
Women try to lure students with candy in Austin, police say
Man charged in Elmhurst road-rage shooting
Check sex offender registry ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating, AG says
Show More
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged in Russia probe
Obama Foundation Summit starts Tuesday, features Prince Harry and Chance the Rapper
Meth found among child's trick-or-treat candy
Hillary Clinton in Chicago area for book tour
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
More Photos