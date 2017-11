A person was in custody Saturday night after a police chase on the South Side, police said.A police officer and the offender sustained minor injuries.At about 4:10 p.m., Chicago police attempted to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle in the 6800-block of South Jeffrey when the driver fled and crashed into two other vehicles and a marked squad car.The driver was apprehended in the 7100-block of South Chappel about 15 minutes later.