  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Concealed carry holder fatally shoots man trying to rob him, police say

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 58-year-old concealed carry holder fatally shot an armed 23-year-old man who was trying to rob him on Monday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. in the 5500-block of West Thomas Street, police said.

The 23-year-old offender approached the 58-year-old and asked him to give up his belongings, police said. That's when the older man, who is a concealed carry holder, fired shots at him, striking him in the back of the head.

The 23-year-old was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingAustinChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 CPD officers injured after Hummer strikes squad car, police say
2 children ejected from car, critically injured in South Side crash
Body found in Waukegan pool behind house where fire occurred
HIV-positive ex-coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
DCFS investigating death of 2-month-old boy in Country Club Hills
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned mattress factory on South Side
Trucker pulls over on highway, salutes veteran's funeral procession
Show More
Oprah's Golden Globes speech sparks presidential speculation
Bears hire Matt Nagy as new head coach
Pizza Hut is working on self-driving delivery trucks
Carpentersville's Bradie Tennell earns spot on Olympic skating team
More News
Photos
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Man charged in sale of guns, drugs on Facebook
More Photos