A 58-year-old concealed carry holder fatally shot an armed 23-year-old man who was trying to rob him on Monday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, police said.The shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. in the 5500-block of West Thomas Street, police said.The 23-year-old offender approached the 58-year-old and asked him to give up his belongings, police said. That's when the older man, who is a concealed carry holder, fired shots at him, striking him in the back of the head.The 23-year-old was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.