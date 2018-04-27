Police dispatcher injured in Mt. Greenwood hit and run

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that injured a police dispatcher.

The crash happened late Thursday night at the corner of West 111th Street and Christiana in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Police say the dispatcher was on a motorcycle when a black Ford F-150 made a left turn right into his path.

The motorcycle slammed into the pickup, which kept driving west on 110th Street.

Police released an image of a similar truck, but they believe the truck involved in the crash would have extensive damage to the passenger's side of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
