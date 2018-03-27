Police: Drunk woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny

LaDonna Hughett (Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Office)

MANSFIELD, Ohio --
A 54-year-old Ohio woman was arrested Saturday after a witness told police she was making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny at a carousel park.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, LaDonna Hughett was arrested at Richland Carrousel Park after she started making crude comments to the fuzzy creature while having her picture taken before riding the carousel.

Witnesses told police, she also appeared to be intoxicated.

Police said Hughett's speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot, they smelled alcohol on her breath, and she was unsteady on her feet.

Hughett was placed under arrest and taken to the Richland County Jail.

The Easter Bunny did not comment if she'd still be receiving an Easter basket this year.

WLOS contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
eastercrimebizarreOhio
Top Stories
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Man thrown out of hospital steals, crashes ambulance in Englewood, police say
Kansas water park co-owner facing murder charge in waterslide death
Woman shot escaping from robber, man shot in car in separate incidents on West Side
Utah legalizes 'free-range parenting;' first state in U.S. to do so
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
Michigan State official who oversaw Nassar accused of storing students' nude photos
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Show More
2 officers in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting won't be charged
Mega Millions jackpot at $458M for winning numbers drawing Tuesday night
Surveillance video released in McKinley Park restaurant robbery
Willie Wilson launching campaign for mayor of Chicago
Metra UP North Line schedule changes start April 9 for bridge construction
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos