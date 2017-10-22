Police: Father killed after pickup truck intentionally rammed, dragged 2 blocks

The driver of a red pick-up truck was critically injured after his pick-up was rammed into a tree by another driver Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old father was killed after police said someone intentionally rammed into his truck in the Gage Park neighborhood Sunday morning.Eduardo Pena was on his way home at 2:15 a.m. in the 5500-block of South Kedzie Avenue when the crash occurred.Police said the driver of a black pickup truck intentionally rammed a red Ford Ranger pick-up and dragged it about two blocks before it hit a tree and stopped. The offender fled the scene, police said.Pena was transported to Stroger Hospital where he later died.Pena's family and friends gathered in the spot where the crash happened Sunday evening to light candles and offer memories of the man many called by his nickname, Tarzan."He was an amazing person...it wasn't his time to go at all," said Giovanni Gonzales, Pena's friend.Pena was married and had a 15-month-old son, according to his brother. Friends said he was the type of person who always put everyone else first."He was always looking out for us...saying hit me up when you get home, message me when you get home, be safe," said Kevin Amezcua, a friend.Relatives said they have no idea who would want to harm Pena.Police said no one was in custody Sunday night.