Police: Girl, 13, escaped from vehicle of man trying to abduct her in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --A 13-year-old girl escaped from the vehicle of a man trying to abduct her in Oak Park Monday afternoon, police said.
The victim told police the suspect grabbed her from behind and carried her to a red Toyota parked in the 600-block of Washington Boulevard at about 4 p.m. Monday, police said.
The girl was eventually able to flee the vehicle and run to a friend's house, where she called police. She was transported to Oak Park Hospital, where she was treated and released, police said.
"I'm shocked, really. It's very alarming," said Ursula Rahal, grandparent of Oak Park student.
"I think it's really terrifying. I think Oak Park needs to pay more attention to the crimes that are going on here," said Maria Kunigk, parent of Oak Park student.
Police have increased patrols around all Oak Park schools. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
Police and school administrators are urging students to be vigilant, stay on sidewalks and avoid alleys while walking to and from school.
"This is happening, I'm sure, happening everywhere, but when it happens where you live, a few blocks from where your home is, at the school, close to the school, that's very frightening," said Carol Mazzone, grandparent of Oak Park student.
Police have a somewhat vague description of the suspect, described as a man of mixed race, about six feet tall, driving a Red Toyota.