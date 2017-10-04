Police ID woman found fatally stabbed in portable toilet

Bloodied body found in porta-potty in Wilmington: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 1, 2017 (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Wilmington police have identified a woman who was found fatally stabbed in a portable toilet.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 31-year-old Rashawna Weathers of Wilmington.

Officers were called to Kirkwood Park on the city's east side Sunday morning and were directed to a portable toilet on the west end of the park.

Weathers's body was found inside the toilet, covered in blood.

Police say Weathers had been stabbed several times.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective McKenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653. Or, if preferred, anyone with information may contact DELAWARE CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via email: delwarecrimestoppers.org
