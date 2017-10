Woman known as 'person of interest' for her connection with Las Vegas shooter posted to Facebook from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Hotel in September 2014.

The Nevada sheriff says they've located a female person of interest in connection with the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.Marilou Danley, 62, is said to be a companion of the shooter, Stephen Paddock.Danley posted photos to Facebook from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino three years ago.She is currently being questioned by police.This is a developing story.