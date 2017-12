Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside Niles North High School in Skokie Friday night.The shots rang out after a basketball game between Niles North and Evanston Township High School. Witnesses said the sound of gunfire sent people running as they left the game.Police blocked off the area and were looking at shell casings on a sidewalk just steps from the school. There have been no reports or injuries. Skokie police said there is no threat to the public