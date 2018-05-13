Police investigating 2 robberies in South Loop

Chicago police are investigating two robberies in the same area of the South Loop just hours apart.The first one happened occurred Saturday afternoon in the South Loop near 9th Street and Wabash Avenue.A 34-year-old man was robbed by two people and one of them held the victim while the other took his wallet, police said.The victim's wife, Windy, said her husband is a delivery man and he was working when it happened."My husband used a phone case on the side of his belt. When the guy was trying to get his phone, he elbowed the guy and was able to run away and this all happened within a split second," she said.Windy said they spend a lot of time in the South Loop and they see how the area is changing and crime is increasing.A second robbery happened early Sunday morning, this time, two people were walking to their car when they were robbed at gunpoint.The robbery happened at about 1:57 a.m. in the 800-block of South Wabash Avenue. Police said two men, a 20 year old and a 16 year old, were walking to their car when two people approached them, pointed a gun at them and robbed them of their keys and cell phones.Police said the two male suspects then took off northbound on State Street in a burgundy Chevy Malibu.No one was hurt in either the robbery. No one is in custody in connection with either robbery and police have not said if they are related.