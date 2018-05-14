  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Police investigating after home of Ald. George Cardenas apparently vandalized

The home of 12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas was apparently vandalized. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are investigating an apparent vandalism at the home of a Chicago alderman.

12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas posted photos of his smashed window on Twitter.

Cardenas wrote on Twitter, "Home vandalized. Election cycle in full swing. One thing for sure, criminals more brazen then ever. Our commitment has to be tough on all types of crime."

