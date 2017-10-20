Police issue alert about cab drivers robbed in Englewood

Chicago police have issued an alert for cab drivers after three robberies in the Englewood neighborhood this month.

Chicago police have issued an alert for taxi cab drivers after three robberies this month.

In each case, two men took a cab from downtown to the Englewood neighborhood. While getting out of the car, one of the passengers pulls out a gun and makes off with the driver's cash.

The robberies occurred at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 7 in the 7400-block of South Harvard Avenue, at 3 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the 6700-block of South Perry Avenue and at 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 13 in the 7300-block of South Harvard Avenue.

The suspects were described as African-American males, 18-25, between 5'8"-5'10" and weighting 180-220 pounds. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police urge cab drivers to make sure they have working cameras inside their cars.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.
