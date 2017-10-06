Police looking for man exposing self to juvenile in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for a man they has been inappropriately touch himself in front of and exposing himself to a juvenile in the city's Roger's Park neighborhood.

Police said between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, a girl was walking past the front door of a building in the 1900-block of West Fargo when the suspect was standing behind the glass. Police said the suspect stared directly at the girl, pulled his pants down and exposed himself.

In a separate incident, police said the suspect made eye contact with the victim and then began touching himself inappropriately inside his pants.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, between 5 ft. 10 in. and 6 feet tall, 170-200 lbs., with short light brown hair and a light complexion. Police said he was described as wearing a white or light gray t-shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8261.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
indecent exposuresex abusechicago police departmentchicago crimeChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Kenneka Jenkins' autopsy released after death in Rosemont hotel freezer
Tax refund rip-off: Family refunded
Deal reached to repeal Cook County soda tax
Cubs beat Nationals 3-0 in NLDS Game 1
Man makes beach rescue, gets stuck with huge hospital bill
Comedian Ralphie May dead of cardiac arrest at age 45
FDA: 'Love' is not a real ingredient in bakery's granola
Las Vegas gunman left cryptic numeric note in room
Show More
Proposed 2018 budget would raise fares, cut service on Metra lines
Leukemia survivor celebrates remission by running in Chicago Marathon
Man gets 6 years for trying to pay for sex with woman's teen daughters
Man killed, another hurt in St. Charles Township crash
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos