Police looking for man exposing self to juvenile in Rogers Park

Chicago police are looking for a man they has been inappropriately touch himself in front of and exposing himself to a juvenile in the city's Roger's Park neighborhood.Police said between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, a girl was walking past the front door of a building in the 1900-block of West Fargo when the suspect was standing behind the glass. Police said the suspect stared directly at the girl, pulled his pants down and exposed himself.In a separate incident, police said the suspect made eye contact with the victim and then began touching himself inappropriately inside his pants.The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, between 5 ft. 10 in. and 6 feet tall, 170-200 lbs., with short light brown hair and a light complexion. Police said he was described as wearing a white or light gray t-shirt and black shorts.If you have any information about these incidents, contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8261.