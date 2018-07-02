Police: Man, 52, beaten by group in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 52-year-old man was beaten by a group of three men while trying to lock up his bike in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

Police said at about 2:20 a.m. Monday, the man was trying to lock up his bicycle in the 3200-block of North Broadway when he was surrounded by three men who began to yell threats at him.

Police said the group then began striking the man with object, reportedly including his bike lock. The victim ran inside a nearby business and threw merchandise at the men who followed him, according to police. One suspect began throwing items back, police said.

The three men were taken into custody and two were later released without charges. One man was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Police did not release any details about the victim's condition, or what led up to the incident. Police have also not released details about the suspect charged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man attackedbeatingchicago police departmentChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman robbed, knocked down by 4 thieves in Loop
3 girls among 6 shot in East Garfield Park
Missing boys, soccer coach trapped in Thailand cave found alive
Donnie Rudd found guilty of 1973 murder of wife
Judge allows Lincoln Towing to keep business license for now
Brookfield Zoo reveals baby gorilla's name
Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils at restaurants, bars
Uber's dockless JUMP electric bike share program launches on South Side
Show More
South Shore apartment fire displaces 5
Pat Quinn pushes for mayoral term limit in Chicago
Calumet City senior citizens left stranded by elevator issues at apartment
Teen charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old at Uptown pool
More News