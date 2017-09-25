Police: Man attempted to kidnap 14-year-old girl in West Lawn

Chicago police have issued an alert about an attempted kidnapping in the West Lawn neighborhood earlier this month.A 14-year-old girl told police she was walking to the bus stop in the 6700-block of South Pulaski Road at about 7:20 a.m. on September 15 when a man drove up and tried to get her inside his car.The girl ran into a nearby business while the man circled around twice before driving off.Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect's vehicle. The man was driving a white, four-door car, possibly a Toyota, with Illinois license plate number Q992822.Police said the suspect is black and is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt and had a black low haircut and a full-trimmed beard.Anyone with information is asked to Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.