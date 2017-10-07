Police: Man attempted to lure girl waiting for school bus in Niles

Police said the suspect drove a white 200s Toyota Highlander. (Niles police)

NILES, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in Niles have issued an alert after a man attempted to lure a girl at a bus stop Friday morning.

The girl was waiting to get on a school bus in the 7200-block of Conrad Avenue at about 7:10 a.m. when a man approached her and asked for directions to a restaurant, police said.

The man then asked the girl to hang out with him and skip school, police said. The school bus pulled up and a parent observed the interaction and told the girl to get on the bus.

The man walked away and entered a white 2000s Toyota Highlander near the bus stop. Police have released a surveillance image of the SUV.

He is described as about 40 years old, 6'0". 250 pounds, short brown hair and glasses.
