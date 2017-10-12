Police: Man attempted to sexually assault woman in Burbank

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in southwest suburban Burbank said a 24-year-old woman was the victim of an attempted sex assault Tuesday evening while she was walking home from work.

Police said the woman was walking at about 7:45 p.m. when a black man she did not know approached her from behind. The man placed her in a bear hug and threw her to the ground, police said. As she tried to fight him off, police said he forced her pants off at which point she started to scream.

Once the victim started screaming, the man got off her and fled, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 24 years old and about 5 ft. 7 in. tall. He is described as wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. He was last seen running northbound near 81st and Sayre Avenue.

The victim was visibly shaken and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Burbank Police Investigative Unit.
