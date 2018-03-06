  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Police: Man burglarized Lakeview apartment, tied up victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of tying up a victim in a Lakeview burglary last month. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance images of a man wanted for breaking into a Lakeview apartment and tying up the woman who lived there.

The break-in occurred on February 25 in the 900-block of West George Street. Police said the man broke through the woman's back door, tied her up, then took off with some of her belongings.

A CTA camera observed the suspect using the victim's Ventra card at the CTA Brown Line shortly after the home invasion.

The suspect is described by police as black, in his mid-40s, approximately 6'3" and 240 pounds. He was wearing a green-colored wool cap, green-colored parka, blue jeans and tan work boots.

The crime has some neighbors on edge.

"It is crazy. I didn't know they like tied her up, though, that's like pretty intense," said Lakeview resident Cassandra Direnzo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Property Crimes Detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglaryhome invasionLakeviewChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Single mother, 25, killed in head-on crash in Berwyn
Police: 70-year-old man beaten, robbed at Loop Blue Line stop
Neighbor accused of filling man's door locks with super glue
Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft
WLUP-FM 'The Loop' sold to Christian music broadcaster
Pearson Foundation seeks to retract $100M pledge to U of Chicago
CPD officer dragged by van during SW Side traffic stop
Plainfield CMU student accused of killing parents scheduled to appear in court
Show More
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Florida teacher accused of having sex with student, 14
Man shot in back while taking out trash in Logan Square
Day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin Gummy Bears
More News
Top Video
Single mother, 25, killed in head-on crash in Berwyn
Police: 70-year-old man beaten, robbed at Loop Blue Line stop
CPD officer dragged by van during SW Side traffic stop
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video