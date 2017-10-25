Police: Man caught touching himself in parking lot of Joliet Walmart

A man was caught touching himself in the parking lot of a Walmart store Monday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.Clifton A. Mason, 34, of Minooka faces two counts of public indecency, according to Joliet police.At 9:06 a.m., a 55-year-old woman was in the parking lot in the 2400 block of West Jefferson when she saw Mason sitting in a van with his pants down, touching himself, police said.After making eye contact with the woman, Mason drove out of the parking lot, police said.Officers found him at the Motel 6 in the 1800 block of McDonough Street, police said.Mason was also identified as the suspect in a similar incident that happened at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 4100 block of Olympic Boulevard in Joliet.A 33-year-old woman was parked in her semi truck when a brown Jeep Cherokee pulled up and parked, police said.The driver of the Jeep, later identified as Mason, made a lewd comment after rolling down his window and the woman saw him touching himself, police said. After he finished, he made an indecent gesture at the woman and drove off.The woman was able to get the license plate number of the Jeep, which was registered in Grundy County, police said. However, when authorities searched for the Jeep and its registered home address, it was not found.Mason was released on a $,1,500 individual recognizance bond, police said.