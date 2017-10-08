Police: Man exposed himself to girl, 12, in Gresham

Stephon Williams. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged after police said he exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in the Gresham neighborhood Friday.

Stephon Williams approached the girl in the 1200-block of West 79th Street at about 10:06 p.m. and exposed his genital area and made an inappropriate remark, police said.

Police located Williams a short time later in the 8000-block of South Racine Avenue and took him into custody.

On Sunday, police announced Williams has been charged with one felony count of exploiting a child under 13 and a felony count of indecent solicitation. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.
