  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Man grabbed teen, tried to abduct her in West Lawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl in the West Lawn neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The teen was walking in the 6500-block of South Lawndale Avenue when a man driving a silver or grey minivan approached her between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. on March 15, police said.

Police said the man approached her from behind and said "Ven aqui," which is Spanish for "come here." When she ignored him, the man exited the van and grabbed her by the arm. She was able to snatch her arm away from his grasp and fled the area.

Chicago police described the suspect as a heavyset Hispanic male with a dark complexion and black stubble who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black work pants. He was driving a silver or grey minivan described as looking "old."

Police are reminding residents to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in their neighborhood and to never let children walk or play alone.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted abductionchicago police departmentchicago crimeChicagoWest Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Engineers behind collapsed Fla. bridge involved in East Chicago project
At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse
Sister claims to know location of Stacy Peterson's body
1,100 Downers Grove students get hour detentions for walkouts
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Pa. girl
Water taxis return to Chicago River on St. Patrick's Day
Police: Indiana man took taxi to and from bank robbery
Custodian accused of stealing from students' bags during walkout
Show More
Delivery driver shot in Washington Park
Man convicted of killing off-duty Cook Co. Sheriff's officer in 2013 sentenced to 65 years in prison
Man killed by boulder dropped from California overpass
Dog mistakenly flown to Japan reunited with Kansas family
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos