Police: Man in custody for pushing woman onto CTA tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police said a man is in custody in relations to an attack at the CTA Red Line Belmont station in which a woman was pushed onto the tracks.
The woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon after she confronted a man about urinating at the Belmont Avenue station.
"I saw this guy peeing on the platform. I went over to him and said, 'You can't do that in a bathroom?' And he said 'F--- off b---h, I have a bladder problem,'" the victim told ABC7 Eyewitness News Monday.
She said she snapped a very clear picture of the man as she walked away.
"He said he was going to kill me. I flipped him off and kept walking," she said.
In response, she said, he punched her in the back of the head and knocked her onto the tracks
The victim suffered a laceration in her scalp and a fractured hand.
Police said the suspect is being held in custody but has not yet been charged. They have not released any details about him or any possibly pending charges.