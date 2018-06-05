Police: Man in custody for pushing woman onto CTA tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a man is in custody in relations to an attack at the CTA Red Line Belmont station in which a woman was pushed onto the tracks.

The woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon after she confronted a man about urinating at the Belmont Avenue station.

"I saw this guy peeing on the platform. I went over to him and said, 'You can't do that in a bathroom?' And he said 'F--- off b---h, I have a bladder problem,'" the victim told ABC7 Eyewitness News Monday.

She said she snapped a very clear picture of the man as she walked away.

"He said he was going to kill me. I flipped him off and kept walking," she said.

In response, she said, he punched her in the back of the head and knocked her onto the tracks

The victim suffered a laceration in her scalp and a fractured hand.

Police said the suspect is being held in custody but has not yet been charged. They have not released any details about him or any possibly pending charges.
