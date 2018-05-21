Police: Man sat his family in restaurant, went outside, drove into them, killing 2 relatives

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3500132" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people died and several were injured after a car crashed into a Bessemer City restaurant.

The man accused of intentionally plowing his car into a Bessemer City restaurant, killing two family members, is facing murder charges.Police said Roger Self took his family into the Surf and Turf Lodge.Once they were seated, he then excused himself, went out to his vehicle and drove it at a high rate of speed into the area where they were sitting just after noon on Sunday.Self's daughter Katelyn, 26, was one of the victims killed; she was a Gaston County sheriff's deputy.The other victim was identified as Amanda Self, Roger Self's daughter-in-law, according to the family's pastor, Austin Rammell.Other family members were also injured, according to police, including Amanda Self's 13-year-old daughter and Roger Self's wife, Diana. They are expected to recover.Self was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.Rammell said Self was suffering from mental illness. He considered Self to be one of his best friends."This is totally opposite of who he is," Rammell said.Rammell said he saw the entire family in church Sunday morning, just a couple of hours before the horrific attack."I'm just trying to encourage them," Rammell said. "This was not a conscious act by their father and they know that."The community is also feeling the loss."Tragic, tragic loss of life," Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said. "I'm asking people just to keep the family in your prayers, and the Sheriff's Office, because we're suffering right now."Footage from the scene showed emergency responders treating people on the ground outside the restaurant as shocked patrons milled about in the aftermath of the crash.Police said the driver, Roger Self, was arrested after the vehicle had fully slammed its way inside the steak and seafood restaurant in Bessemer City, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Charlotte.They said in their statement that they had begun a homicide investigation.The Gaston Gazette identified Roger Self as a businessman from Dallas, North Carolina.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokesman Rob Tufano called the crash a "mass casualty" incident, and reports said some of the victims were flown by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center. There was no immediate count on the number of injured or the extent of the injuries."He drove his car into the building, killing people, so that's why we took him into custody immediately," Bessemer City Police Chief Thomas Ellis Jr. said. He gave no indication what might have prompted the crash.Photographs from the scene showed a shattered opening in a restaurant wall, where the car had smashed inside the building.The Gaston Gazette identified the vehicle as a sports utility vehicle.Caleb Martin, a 14-year-old who busses tables at the restaurant, told a broadcast outlet that he saw the vehicle suddenly smash through a wall into the restaurant."I walked over to my station and I heard a loud boom," he told WSOC-TV. "It went straight through."He added, "The one guy I could help in back, he was pretty hurt." He said he was stunned but managed to help paramedics move tables off the person and debris out of the way so the injured could be treated.Katelyn Self was a four-year veteran of the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Alan Cloninger told The Charlotte Observer. The sheriff said the deputy had worked as a corporal in the jail and was off duty when she was fatally injured.Cloninger choked up as he spoke about the crash."Tragic, tragic loss of life," he told reporters. "I'm asking people just to keep the family in your prayers, and the sheriff's office, because we're suffering right now."The sheriff's office later tweeted a photograph of the deputy via social media, adding "Our hearts are broken" and that the agency was asking for thoughts and prayers not only for the deputy's family and friends but also for her "brothers and sisters in uniform."A 2017 profile in the Gazette said Roger Self ran a private investigations business called Southeastern Loss Management. It said the business opened in 1989 and mostly helped companies investigate employees' wrongdoing.Authorities said the family was requesting privacy and referred any questions to the family's pastor. Messages left at the phone of the pastor by The Associated Press were not immediately returned.