Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a child outside his school in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.According to Chicago police, an unknown white male approached a boy, grabbed him by the arm and attempted to pull him away from the yard outside Nathan S. Davis Elementary School around 3 p.m. on November 16.The child was able to escape and fled to his mother's vehicle nearby, police said.Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. No further description was provided.Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.