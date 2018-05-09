  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Police: Man unseats mayor, gets arrested for DUI hours after election

Police said the candidate that won the race for Mayor of Sharpsburg was arrested just hours after the election. (Credit: Nash County Sheriff's Office)

SHARPSBURG --
A victory celebration may have been just a little bit too much for one area mayoral candidate.

Officials in Nash County said Robert Williams, Jr. was arrested for a DUI hours after being elected the mayor of Sharpsburg.

He was booked into the Nash County Jail after 11:30 Tuesday night and bonded out early the next morning.

He's charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon, concealed gun after/while consuming alcohol, concealed handgun-private premises prohibited sign/statement, and two counts of resist/delay/obstruct public officer discharge duties.

Williams, who was the tri-county town's appointed mayor from 2011-2013, defeated incumbent Randy Weaver in a do-over election.

In unofficial election results, Williams received 169 votes, or 50.90 percent, to Weaver's 162 votes, or 48.80 percent.

Tuesday's special election was called in response to irregularities found in a Wilson County precinct November 7.

Williams' complaint was found to have merit and a Wake County Superior Court judge ordered a special election to determine the winner of the mayoral race.

Sharpsburg is divided between Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson counties.
