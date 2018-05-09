Police: Man unseats mayor, gets arrested for DUI hours after election

A victory celebration may have been just a little bit too much for one area mayoral candidate.Officials in Nash County said Robert Williams, Jr. was arrested for a DUI hours after being elected the mayor of Sharpsburg.He was booked into the Nash County Jail after 11:30 Tuesday night and bonded out early the next morning.He's charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon, concealed gun after/while consuming alcohol, concealed handgun-private premises prohibited sign/statement, and two counts of resist/delay/obstruct public officer discharge duties.Williams, who was the tri-county town's appointed mayor from 2011-2013, defeated incumbent Randy Weaver in a do-over election.In unofficial election results, Williams received 169 votes, or 50.90 percent, to Weaver's 162 votes, or 48.80 percent.Tuesday's special election was called in response to irregularities found in a Wilson County precinct November 7.Williams' complaint was found to have merit and a Wake County Superior Court judge ordered a special election to determine the winner of the mayoral race.Sharpsburg is divided between Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson counties.