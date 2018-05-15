Police: Mom bound, gagged 3 daughters; stabbed 11-year-old, abducted 7-year-old

Police in Oklahoma are searching for a woman who they say bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly, and set their house on fire. (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. --
Police in Oklahoma are searching for a woman who they say bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly, and set their house on fire.

A 7-year-old girl is missing along with the mother, identified by Tulsa police as 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad.

Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne MacKenzie says the 7-year-old girl, Hafsa Hayle, helped her 9-year-old sister escape, and the 9-year-old ran to a nearby house for help. MacKenzie tells the Tulsa World that when authorities arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl in critical condition with stab wounds and the house on fire.

Police believe Ahmad fled with the youngest girl.

An Amber Alert says Ahmad may be driving a black Lexus RX300 SUV with paper tags, a 2011 Ford Escape or a navy blue Ford sedan.
