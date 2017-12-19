Police: Off-duty CPD officer shoots would-be carjacker; 2nd suspect at large

CHICAGO (WLS) --A man who tried to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer is on the run. His alleged accomplice was hospitalized after that officer fought back.
The attempted carjacking occurred in the 3600-block of South Prairie Avenue in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, just a few blocks from Chicago Police Department headquarters.
The off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Monday when police said two people approached each side of his car. Police said one was armed, and they said they were going to rob him.
That's when the officer drew his weapon and shot one of them - a juvenile - in the abdomen. That suspect was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.
The other would-be carjacker fled the scene and is still at large.
The off-duty officer, an 18-year veteran of the force, was not hurt.
Police went door-to-door in the area, looking for witnesses, soon after the incident occurred.
"Unfortunately, the person that did it got shot. But you're going to learn a lesson from that. You carjacked the wrong one," said Darlene Amao, a witness.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, in addition to the off-duty officer's gun.
The officer will be placed on routine administrative duties while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates his use of force.