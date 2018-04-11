Police: Person shot by officer in Near West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer shot a person on the Near West Side Wednesday evening.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the person was shot in the 2000-block of West Washington Boulevard "after an altercation for police."

The officer was not injured, Guglielmi said.

The shooting was in the same block as the Suder Montessori Elementary Magnet School and about three blocks northwest of the United Center, where the Chicago Bulls were playing their final game of the season.

Guglielmi did not say anything about the condition of the person shot, or why police were pursuing them.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Crews battling Hinsdale house fire
Woman killed in crash into South Side bus shelter ID'd
Man charged in Rockford charter bus shooting
Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for autopilot deadly crash
Chicago twins likely cornerstone of burgeoning case against El Chapo
Trump administration weighing drug testing for food stamps
Boy playing hooky runs into principal at Cubs home opener
'Black Panther' inspires first 'WakandaCon' in Chicago
Show More
Crystal Lake boy, 6, wins hospital gown design contest
Javier Baez engaged; Cubs player tweets 'She Said Yes!'
Chicago given $10M to expand predictive policing, officer training
Body found in tote in U-Haul rental truck
More News