Police: Person shot by officer in Near West Side

A Chicago police officer shot a person on the Near West Side Wednesday evening.Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the person was shot in the 2000-block of West Washington Boulevard "after an altercation for police."The officer was not injured, Guglielmi said.The shooting was in the same block as the Suder Montessori Elementary Magnet School and about three blocks northwest of the United Center, where the Chicago Bulls were playing their final game of the season.Guglielmi did not say anything about the condition of the person shot, or why police were pursuing them.