Police: Person stuck in sewer in Streamwood

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in northwest suburban Streamwood said emergency crews responded to a person stuck in a sewer in a residential neighborhood Wednesday night.

The person is stuck underground in the 500-block of Park Boulevard. Who they are and how they got into the sewer are not clear, but they have been trapped underground for about three and a half hours if not longer. Several dozen firefighters are participating in the rescue effort, and the scene has been blocked by tarps.

Neighbors said firefighters were called around 6:30 p.m. when a neighbor said they smelled something and saw someone trapped underground.

Several firefighters appeared to have been lowered into the sewers with oxygen masks using a pulley system suspended over the manhole.

"When I got home there was, the road was blocked off, a few firetrucks, and by the time I let my dogs out and came outside one helicopter had showed up, and then in a matter of minutes another helicopter, and then in three or four more minutes more helicopters and fire trucks," said resident Beverly Aguilar.

"As far as I know from everyone I've been asking around, no one knows how he got down there," said Lisa Anderson, resident.

Firefighters will remain on scene until the rescue is complete. It is unknown when more information about the person or the events leading to the rescue will be released.
