At least two suspects are in custody after a vehicle led multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase from suburban North Riverside to Chicago's West Side.Chopper7HD was over the scene along Gladys between Kilpatrick and Cicero in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when the vehicle made an abrupt stop. The driver and several passengers were seen running out of the car and into a nearby residence.North Riverside police said the chase began at North Riverside Mall Monday afternoon, when officers attempted to stop a black Acura for a traffic violation. As the vehicle took off, police ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle was wanted for carjackings in Oak Park and in Cicero.Police are continuing to search the area for more suspects.