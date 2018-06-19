Police release more details about car in fatal Burbank hit-and-run

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) --
Burbank police said they're closing in on the driver behind a weekend hit-and-run that killed a 9-year-old boy.

Police said at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night a 29-year-old mother and her two children were struck by a gray four-door vehicle while crossing the street at 86th and Cicero. Police said the vehicle continued to travel south on Cicero after the crash.

Police now say the car was either a 2007 or 2008 Ford Fusion.

The car was captured on surveillance video, and is believed to be either light gray or silver.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runchild killedBurbank
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Boy, 9, killed in Burbank hit-and-run, driver still at large
Boy, 9, killed in Burbank hit-and-run crash, mother and child seriously injured
Top Stories
Teen dies at hospital after being shot in Univ. Village, covered with sheet
Hinsdale school district's boundary change upsets parents
Dog looks guilty after being caught splashing in swimming pool
Evanston asylum seeker says she hasn't seen daughter in 3 years
Marc Winner, former tanning salon owner, sentenced to 13 years in rape case
Blue Island City Council votes to keep local bar closed after shooting
March for missing girls, women in Chicago organized by 7th grader
Chicago Weather: Storms move through Chicago area
Show More
Chicago Aviation Commissioner to step down, mayor's office says
Brawl breaks out at Tennessee softball tournament
'Alexa, order room service': Marriott hotels add Amazon's voice assistant
Minnesota dog mayor retires after 4 years
More News